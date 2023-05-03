Slater went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Astros.

Slater started in center field and led off against the left-handed Framber Valdez, logging a pair of singles and his second stolen base of the season. It was only Slater's third start after missing the first three weeks of the season with a hamstring injury. He's gotten off to a hot start at the plate, going 6-for-12 with a double. While Slater offers some stolen base upside, his role in the short side of a platoon makes it hard to rely on him for fantasy purposes.