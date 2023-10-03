Slater is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow Oct. 11, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Slater has been bothered by right elbow discomfort for the last couple of seasons and will finally head in for a surgical repair. The 30-year-old outfielder is under the Giants' control through 2024 via salary arbitration and is expected to be ready for the beginning of spring training next February.