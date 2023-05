Slater (hamstring) will start a running program over the weekend after resuming baseball activities earlier in the week, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Slater has been able to swing the bat and throw, but the outfielder will take the next step over the weekend as he works his way back from his left hamstring strain. Assuming there's no setbacks, Slater has a good chance to start a rehab assignment after the weekend with an opportunity for him to return to the Giants by the end of May.