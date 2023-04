Sabol went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Cardinals.

Sabol hit a two-out single in the fourth inning, stole second and scored on an Austin Slater single to tie the game at 2-2. It's been a good stretch of late for Sabol, who has gone 6-for-14 (.429) with two home runs, four RBI, a steal and four runs scored over his last five games. His recent run of playing time behind the dish will likely end when Joey Bart (groin) returns to the lineup.