Sabol went 3-for-6 with a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday against the White Sox.

Sabol has been a regular in the lineup to begin the season thanks to his ability to both catch and play in left field. He drew the start behind the dish Thursday and took Lancy Lynn deep in the second inning to tally his first career homer. Though Sabol had only one hit coming into the contest, he hasn't looked overmatched at the plate as he's maintained a reasonable 23.8 percent strikeout rate through 21 plate appearances.