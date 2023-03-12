Sabol could get a look in the outfield after Mitch Haniger (oblique) sustained an injury, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Sabol's bat is turning heads in Giants camp -- he has three home runs, three doubles, seven RBI and eight runs scored through eight Cactus League games. He's hitting .529, and he's now being considered for the outfield after initially being labeled a catcher at the start of the spring. Whether the Giants want to carry three catchers remains to be seen, as Joey Bart, Roberto Perez and Austin Wynns all have more major-league experience behind the dish than Sabol, but if the 25-year-old can add some versatility to his profile, he may stick with San Francisco.