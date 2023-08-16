Sabol will start at catcher and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Rays, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Sabol went 1-for-8 at the dish while starting each of the past three games in left field, but he'll shift behind the plate Wednesday while No. 1 backstop Patrick Bailey rests in the series finale. The Giants seem content to give Sabol a look as their primary left fielder against right-handed pitching while all of Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring), Mitch Haniger (forearm) and AJ Pollock (oblique) are on the injured list.