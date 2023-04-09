Sabol is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The lefty-hitting Sabol will check out of the lineup for the first time this season while southpaw Kris Bubic takes the bump for Kansas City. Ramos, who is likely to see most of his time at catcher rather than left field in the short term while both Joey Bart (back) and Roberto Perez (shoulder) are on the injured list, will be replaced behind the dish by Austin Wynns in the series finale.