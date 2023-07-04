Sabol went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Mariners.

Sabol accounted for both of the Giants' run-scoring plays with a two-run blast in the fourth and a three-run homer in the ninth. While they came up a run short, this was still a massive game for Sabol individually, as the five RBI were a career high. The catcher/outfielder is up to 10 long balls, 33 RBI, 27 runs scored, two stolen bases and a .255/.317/.445 slash line through 65 contests. He's hit safely in five straight games, but the returns of Mike Yastrzemski and Michael Conforto from their respective hamstring injuries could make it tougher for Sabol to see time in left field going forward.