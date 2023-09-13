Sabol went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Guardians.

Sabol has just three hits over his last 15 at-bats, but two of them have been homers, and he's accounted for four RBI in that span. The catcher's fifth-inning blast Tuesday was the Giants' lone run of the contest. He's up to a .244/.306/.409 slash line with 13 long balls, 42 RBI, 36 runs scored and three stolen bases over 101 games this season. With Patrick Bailey (concussion) likely returning Wednesday, Sabol's playing time is probably set to be reduced.