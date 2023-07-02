Sabol is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

While moving between designated hitter, left field and catcher, Sabol had started in each of the Giants' last eight games while going 5-for-26 with a pair of doubles. The lefty-hitting rookie will hit the bench with a southpaw (David Peterson) on the bump for the Mets, but Sabol's multiple pathways to the lineup should continue to make him at least a semi-regular starter against right-handed pitching.