Sabol went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 8-3 loss to the Orioles.
Sabol went yard in the sixth inning to get the Giants on the board. He's hit safely in five of his last six games, going 7-for-23 (.304) over that stretch. With Joey Bart (groin) expected back soon, Sabol's hot stretch should help him maintain his place on the roster. For the season, the Rule 5 pick has slashed .254/.318/.442 with seven homers, 18 RBI, 17 runs scored and two stolen bases through 151 plate appearances.