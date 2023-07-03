Sabol went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Mets.

Sabol went deep in the seventh inning, but the Giants' comeback effort fell short. He snapped a 20-game homer drought. The 25-year-old has hit safely in four straight games, going 4-for-13 (.308) over that span. For the season, he's slashing .250/.313/.413 with eight homers, 28 RBI, 25 runs scored and two stolen bases over 218 plate appearances. He continues to see regular time between catcher, left field and designated hitter.