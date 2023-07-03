Sabol went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Mets.

Sabol went deep in the seventh inning, but the Giants' comeback effort fell short. He snapped a 20-game homer drought. The 25-year-old has hit safely in four straight games, going 4-for-13 (.308) over that span. For the season, he's slashing .250/.313/.413 with eight homers, 28 RBI, 25 runs scored and two stolen bases over 218 plate appearances. He continues to see regular time between catcher, left field and designated hitter.

More News