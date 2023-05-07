Sabol went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Brewers.

Sabol appears to be settling in a bit, as he's hit safely in six of his last seven games with three multi-hit efforts in that span. The 25-year-old's playing time has dropped since Joey Bart returned from a groin injury, and Sabol can't be expected to start more than twice a week behind the dish. He's also spent less time in the outfield with Mitch Haniger taking over a starting role in left field. Sabol is slashing .264/.312/.500 with five home runs, two stolen bases, 11 RBI, 10 runs scored and two doubles through 77 plate appearances.