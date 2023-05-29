Sabol went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Brewers.
Sabol entered Sunday 0-for-17 over his last four games, with a 1:7 BB:K in that span. It took him until the seventh inning to snap the drought, with his homer being his first since April 29. While the bat has cooled off a bit since Patrick Bailey took over the primary catching duties, Sabol is still getting in the lineup regularly at designated hitter and occasionally in left field. Sabol is slashing .244/.313/.437 with six homers, two stolen bases, 16 RBI and 14 runs scored through 131 plate appearances.