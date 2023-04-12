Sabol went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Dodgers.
The steal was Sabol's first at the big-league level. He stole a combined 10 bases between the Double-A and Triple-A circuits last season, so there's at least modest speed in his profile. The 25-year-old catcher/outfielder is slashing .194/.265/.290 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored through 34 plate appearances. With prospect Heliot Ramos in the majors, Sabol will likely serve as a backup to Joey Bart rather than a starter in left field.