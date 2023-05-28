Sabol will start at catcher and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Brewers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Sabol will step in behind the dish in place of Patrick Bailey, who is resting for the series finale after catching in each of the past three contests. Even though Bailey looks poised to remain the Giants' primary backstop while Joey Bart (groin) is on the shelf, Sabol's ability to fill in at designated hitter or in the corner outfield has allowed him to retain a regular role. The rookie will draw a seventh consecutive start Sunday, despite going 2-for-21 with seven strikeouts over the previous six contests.