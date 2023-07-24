Sabol is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants have now faced left-handed starters on consecutive days, so it comes as little surprise that the lefty-hitting Sabol hasn't been included in the lineup for either of those contests. The rookie Rule 5 selection doesn't have a clear path to a regular spot in the lineup versus right-handed pitching either, but the Giants have often made an effort to find room for Sabol at either catcher, designated hitter or left field by resting one of their everyday players. Sabol has held his own when the platoon advantage is in his favor, as he owns a .280/.332/.492 slash line (123 wRC+) with 19 extra-base hits in 211 plate appearances versus righties.