Sabol went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Tigers.
The 25-year-old rookie gave the Giants a 4-0 lead in the second inning by launching a Michael Lorenzen offering to right field. It's Sabol's second homer of the season in his 12th big-league game, but he's batting only .194 (7-for-36) with a 1:15 BB:K. He'll continue seeing sporadic playing time between catcher and left field, but he's a risky fantasy option as long as his plate discipline issues remain.