Sabol went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Cardinals.
Sabol was the hero for the Giants on Tuesday, as he sent a slider from Ryan Helsley 428 feet to center field to lead San Francisco to a walkoff victory. After his second multi-hit game of the season, the rookie's slash line now sits at .224/.269/.469 and a 1:23 BB:K over 52 plate appearances. The 25-year-old catcher is striking out at a 44 percent clip this season, and unless he shows major improvement in that regard, he'll likely remain a major batting-average risk.