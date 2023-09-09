Sabol went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 9-8 win over the Rockies.

Playing time has been fairly sparse for Sabol lately, but he's gone 7-for-23 (.304) across his last eight contests. His homer Friday was his 12th of the season, but his first since July 19. The rookie catcher/outfielder is at a .245/.304/.404 slash line with 40 RBI, 34 runs scored, two stolen bases and nine doubles through 97 contests. Sabol and Joey Bart will likely split time behind the plate while Patrick Bailey (concussion) is out -- Bart has drawn the start at catcher in two of the three games Bailey's missed so far.