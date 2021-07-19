Crawford isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.
Crawford was dealing with a hamstring issue over the weekend, and while he was back in the starting lineup Sunday, it's unclear if the issue has flared up once again. Thairo Estrada gets the call at shortstop and bats eighth in Crawford's absence.
