Crawford (forearm) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Crawford will start at shortstop and bat eighth for the Giants on Friday night against the Padres following a two-week absence to heal a minor left forearm strain. The 36-year-old has batted just .194/.264/.318 across 270 plate appearances when healthy this season.
