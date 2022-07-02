Crawford (knee) is feeling better and aims to return when first eligible Tuesday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Crawford hit the injured list Sunday with left knee inflammation, but the issue evidently wasn't particularly serious. He hit on the field and took grounders Friday for the first time since landing on the injured list, and it looks like he won't miss much more time as long as he can avoid setbacks.
