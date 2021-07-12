Crawford went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 3-1 win over Washington.
The shortstop has had an excellent year, but he's impressed even more in July. He's hit safely in nine straight games, going 20-for-36 (.556) with a home runs, seven RBI and seven runs scored in that span. Crawford has been fueled by five contests with three or more hits during the scorching streak. He's lifted his season slash line up to .289/.364/.556 with 18 home runs, 58 RBI, 48 runs scored and seven stolen bases, as well as a well-earned All-Star nod.
