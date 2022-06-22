Crawford, who isn't starting Wednesday against Atlanta, had an MRI on his bruised left knee come back clean, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The veteran shortstop is expected to be sidelined for a day or two after suffering the injury while sliding into home plate Tuesday, and it's now confirmed he's avoided a more serious injury. Thairo Estrada is starting at shortstop while Crawford should be considered day-to-day.