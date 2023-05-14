San Francisco activated Crawford (calf) off the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks. He'll start at shortstop and bat seventh in the series finale, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Crawford ended up missing just a little over the minimum 10 days while recovering from his left calf strain. The veteran should settle back in as the Giants' everyday shortstop, at least against right-handed pitching. The Giants optioned infielder David Villar to Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.