Giants' Brandon Crawford: Back from paternity list
Crawford (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list Thursday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
As expected, Crawford is back with the Giants after missing the last three games while attending the birth of his fourth child. The 31-year-old, who is hitting an impressive .315/.370/.492 with eight homers and two stolen bases in 70 games this season, will immediately slot back in as the team's primary shortstop. Kelby Tomlinson was optioned to the minors in a corresponding roster move.
