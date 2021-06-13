Crawford (lower body) will start at shortstop and bat cleanup Sunday against the Nationals.
Crawford was withheld from the starting nine for the second half of Saturday's doubleheader while recovering from lower-body cramps, but he was at least able to make an appearance off the bench as a pinch-hitter. The veteran apparently felt well upon reporting to the ballpark Sunday, so he'll step back into his normal starting role in the infield in the series finale.
