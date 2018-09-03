Giants' Brandon Crawford: Back in action

Crawford (knee) is starting at shortstop and hitting fifth Monday against the Rockies, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Crawford is back in action after missing the previous three games with a sore knee. The veteran shortstop, who is slashing .260/.328/.405 with 12 homers this season, will face southpaw Tyler Anderson in his first game back.

