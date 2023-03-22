Crawford (knee) is starting at shortstop and batting third Wednesday versus the Rangers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Crawford appears like he'll be ready to go for Opening Day after he makes his return to the lineup Wednesday after missing action with a sore left knee. The 36-year-old is set to play in his 13th season with the Giants and will remain their everyday shortstop in 2023.
