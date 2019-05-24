Giants' Brandon Crawford: Battling pink eye
Crawford's absence from Thursday's game against the Braves was due to conjunctivitis (pink eye), John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Crawford was reportedly available off the bench but did not appear at any point in the Giants' 13-inning loss. Donovan Solano handled shortstop duties in his absence and could do so again Friday should Crawford's eye not be fully healed.
