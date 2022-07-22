Crawford (knee) will throw and do some light activity Thursday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Crawford got a cortisone shot in his left knee Sunday and will resume activity for the first time since being placed on the injured list. Assuming he ramps up without issue, Crawford could return July 26 when first eligible.
