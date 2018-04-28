Giants' Brandon Crawford: Belts second homer

Crawford went 1-for-3 with a walk and his second home run of the season in Friday's 6-4 win over the Dodgers.

Crawford teamed up with Evan Longoria to deliver solo shots off Hyun-Jin Ryu in the second inning. The 31-year-old has struggled to the tune of a .205/.259/.333 slash line through 23 games. His career-high 30.6 strikeout percentage is the main culprit of his early slump, as his .275 BABIP isn't that far off from his career norms. Crawford posted strikeout rates below 20 percent each of the last two seasons, so we figure that the veteran will make the necessary mechanical adjustments to right the ship eventually.