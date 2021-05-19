Crawford went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 4-2 win at Cincinnati.

The 34-year-old delivered a solo homer during the seventh inning to provide the Giants an insurance run, and he scored earlier in the contest on Alex Dickerson's three-run shot. Crawford is 13-for-40 (.325 average) with six home runs, 13 RBI, 12 runs and an 8:9 BB:K through 13 games in May.