Crawford is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, according to Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com.
Crawford has gone 7-for-24 (.292) since being activated from the injured list earlier this month, but manager Gabe Kapler decided to give him the night off after starting the last three games. Thairo Estrada will start at shortstop in Crawford's place.
