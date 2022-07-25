Crawford (knee) was cleared to begin a running program Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Crawford has already been spotted taking part in infield work, and this is another positive sign. However, the team has yet to comment on when he could go out on a rehab assignment.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Progressing in activity•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Beginning light activity•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: MRI brings good news•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Out with knee inflammation•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Takes seat against southpaw•