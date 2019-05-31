Giants' Brandon Crawford: Collects another two hits

Crawford went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Marlins.

Crawford supplied the majority of the Giants' offense, doubling in the go-ahead runs in the eighth inning. Even with this effort, he has just 10 extra-base hits on the season and a .309 slugging percentage across 201 plate appearances. He'll have a chance to keep his performance at the plate going for the team's weekend series at hitter-friendly Camden Yards.