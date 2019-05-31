Giants' Brandon Crawford: Collects another two hits
Crawford went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Marlins.
Crawford supplied the majority of the Giants' offense, doubling in the go-ahead runs in the eighth inning. Even with this effort, he has just 10 extra-base hits on the season and a .309 slugging percentage across 201 plate appearances. He'll have a chance to keep his performance at the plate going for the team's weekend series at hitter-friendly Camden Yards.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...
-
Prospects Report: Stash Reyes
Jon Duplantier and Alex Reyes are looking like rotation options. Could Yordan Alvarez and Kyle...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.