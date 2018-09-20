Giants' Brandon Crawford: Collects three hits

Crawford went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's loss to San Diego.

Crawford was dealing with a balky knee earlier this month, but he has since started nine of the Giants' last 10 contests. The 31-year-old has gone 10-for-35 with a home run and a steal over that span, and he is set for everyday duties to close out the season.

