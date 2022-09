Crawford went 2-for-5 with one double, one RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's win over the Rockies.

Crawford led off the fourth inning with a double before coming around to score on a Jason Vosler triple. The shortstop came back the very next inning with a two-out RBI single to put the Giants up 4-0. Crawford has now hit safely in three straight games after registering just five hits in September leading up to that stretch.