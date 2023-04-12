Crawford went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Dodgers.
David Villar and Crawford supplied back-to-back long balls in the eighth inning off reliever Evan Phillips to put the finishing touches on the shutout win. Crawford's home run ended his seven-game streak without an extra-base hit.
