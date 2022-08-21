Crawford went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI double in a 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Rockies on Saturday.

Crawford tied the game with a solo shot off Colorado reliever Dinelson Lamet in the seventh inning and did so again with a two-out double in the ninth against closer Daniel Bard. The long ball is Crawford's seventh of the year, and he's slashing .226/.310/.358 with 36 runs and 39 RBI in 84 games.