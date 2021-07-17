Crawford (hamstring) could be available off the bench Saturday against the Cardinals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Crawford is not in the starting lineup after exiting Friday's game with a left hamstring issue. He could be available to enter the game off the bench, however, which indicates that the veteran shortstop should have a chance to rejoin the starting nine as soon as Sunday.
