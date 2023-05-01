Crawford said Monday after being placed on the injured list that his MRI showed his calf strain to be worse than anticipated, but he's hopeful that he can return from the IL in the minimum 10 days, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Crawford was diagnosed with a Grade 1-plus -- or mild -- strain after leaving Saturday's 16-11 loss to the Padres with the injury. The veteran shortstop isn't expected to require a rehab assignment before being activated from the IL, likely around the middle of May. Thairo Estrada should pick up most of the starts at shortstop while Crawford is on the shelf.