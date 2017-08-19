Giants' Brandon Crawford: Cranks 10th homer
Crawford went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 10-2 drubbing of the Phillies.
It was Crawford's first homer in August, coming 53 at-bats into the month. The 30-year-old has reached the double-digit homer and 60 RBI mark for the fourth consecutive season. Outside of the modest power and run production, it has been a down year for the slugging shortstop (.229/.279/.368).
