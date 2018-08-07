Giants' Brandon Crawford: Cranks 11th homer

Crawford went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Astros.

Crawford returned to the lineup after getting a day of rest Sunday, providing the only offense the Giants could muster against Charlie Morton in the form of his 11th homer of the season. The 31-year-old's production has petered off over his last 30 contests (.191/.276/.255), but he can still provide decent counting stats at the shortstop position while batting in the heart of the order.