Giants' Brandon Crawford: Cranks three-run homer

Crawford went 1-for-4 with a walk, a home run, three RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's 9-8 victory over the Cardinals.

Crawford got a bump up to fifth in the order with Alex Dickerson getting the night off and less-experienced additions (Jaylin Davis and Corban Joseph) making their San Francisco debuts. The move proved beneficial for the slumping shortstop, who provided a homer and three RBI after tallying just one and seven respectively through the entire month of August. Even with the Giants sliding out of contention, Crawford and his .229/.299/.363 slash line continue to see regular playing time.