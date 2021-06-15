Crawford went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBI in Monday's 5-2 win over Arizona.

Crawford broke a 1-1 tie with his two-run shot in the fifth inning and later brought in an insurance run with an eighth-inning sacrifice fly. The veteran shortstop entered Monday's game in a 1-for-16 but broke out of it with his fourth multi-hit game of the month. He's slashing .257/.341/.545 with 24 extra-base hits and 44 RBI this season.