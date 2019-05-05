Giants' Brandon Crawford: Crushes go-ahead shot

Crawford hit a two-run, pinch-hit homer in the ninth inning of Sunday's 6-5 win over the Reds.

Crawford got the day off but still made an impact, picking a great time to hit his first homer of 2019. Still, he owns an ugly .211 average with five RBI and 32 strikeouts on the year.

