Crawford went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a 2-1 win against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Crawford and the entirety of San Francisco's offense was held in check early until the shortstop aided a seventh inning rally with a walk and connected on a walkoff two-run home run in the ninth off Arizona closer Ian Kennedy. The 35-year-old has been hot thus far in August, slashing .296/.433/.481 with three extra-base hits, though the long ball was his first since June 3.